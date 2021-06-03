Federal Govt Further Enhances 200 MW Supply To K-Electric: Hammad Azhar
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 02:14 PM
Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar has said that additional 200MW electricity was being provided to K-Electric to get rid of Karachiites from power load-shedding
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar has said that additional 200MW electricity was being provided to K-Electric to get rid of Karachiites from power load-shedding.
On his social media handle, the minister said on Thursday that earlier the Federal government was providing 350 MW electricity to K-Electric.
However, now it was decided to further enhance 200 MW supply to the K-Electric, he said.