Federal Govt further enhances 200 MW supply to K-Electric: Hammad Azhar

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar has said that additional 200MW electricity was being provided to K-Electric to get rid of Karachiites from power load-shedding

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar has said that additional 200MW electricity was being provided to K-Electric to get rid of Karachiites from power load-shedding.

On his social media handle, the minister said on Thursday that earlier the Federal government was providing 350 MW electricity to K-Electric.

However, now it was decided to further enhance 200 MW supply to the K-Electric, he said.