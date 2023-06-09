Federal govt hailed for presenting people friendly budget

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Chaudhry Azhar Qayyum Nahra on Friday said the federal government had presented a people friendly budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 despite difficult circumstances which would bring ease in the life of common man

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Chaudhry Azhar Qayyum Nahra on Friday said the federal government had presented a people friendly budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 despite difficult circumstances which would bring ease in the life of common man.

Commenting on annual budget presented by Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Ishaq Dar, he said the federal government was well aware of the problems faced by the masses due to inflation and price hike, adding the government had announced various measures to provide relief to the people.

Particularly, taking into consideration the difficulties of the government employees who were most hit by the recent price hike, the federal government tried its best to reduce their difficulties by announcing massive increase of up to 35 percent in their salaries, he said talking to APP.

He praised the increase in the salaries of the employees and said the decision had been taken despite the economic challenges as the federal government wanted to provide every possible relief to the salaried class as well as masses.

The MNA said that a number of measures had been announced to increase tax revenue and to boost the economy of the country.

He said that minimum taxes had been announced to avoid further burden on the people as well as traders community while business community had been encouraged through various incentives announced for them.

He said the coalition government took tough decisions to put the economy on right track by putting their political future at stake. He expressed the hope that the measures announced by the federal government would bring economic prosperity besides providing facilities to the general public.