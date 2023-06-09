UrduPoint.com

Federal Govt Hailed For Presenting People Friendly Budget

Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2023 | 09:24 PM

Federal govt hailed for presenting people friendly budget

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Chaudhry Azhar Qayyum Nahra on Friday said the federal government had presented a people friendly budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 despite difficult circumstances which would bring ease in the life of common man

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Chaudhry Azhar Qayyum Nahra on Friday said the federal government had presented a people friendly budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 despite difficult circumstances which would bring ease in the life of common man.

Commenting on annual budget presented by Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Ishaq Dar, he said the federal government was well aware of the problems faced by the masses due to inflation and price hike, adding the government had announced various measures to provide relief to the people.

Particularly, taking into consideration the difficulties of the government employees who were most hit by the recent price hike, the federal government tried its best to reduce their difficulties by announcing massive increase of up to 35 percent in their salaries, he said talking to APP.

He praised the increase in the salaries of the employees and said the decision had been taken despite the economic challenges as the federal government wanted to provide every possible relief to the salaried class as well as masses.

The MNA said that a number of measures had been announced to increase tax revenue and to boost the economy of the country.

He said that minimum taxes had been announced to avoid further burden on the people as well as traders community while business community had been encouraged through various incentives announced for them.

He said the coalition government took tough decisions to put the economy on right track by putting their political future at stake. He expressed the hope that the measures announced by the federal government would bring economic prosperity besides providing facilities to the general public.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Budget Ishaq Dar Man Price Muslim Government Best

Recent Stories

Hungary Needs 186-Mile-Long Pipeline to Secure Gas ..

Hungary Needs 186-Mile-Long Pipeline to Secure Gas Supplies From Turkmenistan - ..

9 minutes ago
 Musadik Malik terms budget 2023-24 as pro-poor

Musadik Malik terms budget 2023-24 as pro-poor

6 minutes ago
 Govt presents balanced, pro-poor budget despite fi ..

Govt presents balanced, pro-poor budget despite financial pressure: Hassaan

6 minutes ago
 Warner falls in WTC final after India rally

Warner falls in WTC final after India rally

6 minutes ago
 Two Trump Lawyers Resign From Classified Docs Case ..

Two Trump Lawyers Resign From Classified Docs Case, Say He'll Be Vindicated - St ..

6 minutes ago
 Govt endeavors to invest in road, rail connectivit ..

Govt endeavors to invest in road, rail connectivity to promote transit trade

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.