Federal govt has enacted legislation to promote rights of differntly-abled persons: Samina Alvi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :First Lady Samina Alvi on Sunday said that the Federal and all provincial governments had enacted laws to ensure rights of the people with disabilities.

It was the mission of the President Dr. Arif Alvi to create an inclusive society, she stated while addressing the Karachi Down Syndrome Programme (KDSP) –Gold Tournament 2021 at the Karachi Golf Club.

First Lady Samina Alvi said "We have to bring change. It is a very good cause." She said that they were trying to make arrangements in public places, private buildings and shopping malls for the provision of facilities to the differently-abled persons.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision was to work for the welfare of the differently-abled persons.

Samina said "Our focus is not only on education and health but also focusing on their vocational training, financial autonomy.

" She said the special persons were inside the house and we did not take them out.

She further said "We have to make the persons with disabilities useful citizens of the country as they are not less than us." The first lady said that they (special persons) should be accepted. She said that collective efforts should be made for giving them opportunities.

Samina said that they all were making efforts for the inclusion of differently-abled persons in every field including education.

She also appreciated the efforts of the organizers of the KDSP for playing their part to make an inclusive society.

While sharing her past, she said, "I learnt golf here and played it today. 'I really had a good time."Later, she handed over trophy to the winner.