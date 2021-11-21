UrduPoint.com

Federal Govt Has Enacted Legislation To Promote Rights Of Differntly-abled Persons: Samina Alvi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 07:00 PM

Federal govt has enacted legislation to promote rights of differntly-abled persons: Samina Alvi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :First Lady Samina Alvi on Sunday said that the Federal and all provincial governments had enacted laws to ensure rights of the people with disabilities.

It was the mission of the President Dr. Arif Alvi to create an inclusive society, she stated while addressing the Karachi Down Syndrome Programme (KDSP) –Gold Tournament 2021 at the Karachi Golf Club.

First Lady Samina Alvi said "We have to bring change. It is a very good cause." She said that they were trying to make arrangements in public places, private buildings and shopping malls for the provision of facilities to the differently-abled persons.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision was to work for the welfare of the differently-abled persons.

Samina said "Our focus is not only on education and health but also focusing on their vocational training, financial autonomy.

" She said the special persons were inside the house and we did not take them out.

She further said "We have to make the persons with disabilities useful citizens of the country as they are not less than us." The first lady said that they (special persons) should be accepted. She said that collective efforts should be made for giving them opportunities.

Samina said that they all were making efforts for the inclusion of differently-abled persons in every field including education.

She also appreciated the efforts of the organizers of the KDSP for playing their part to make an inclusive society.

While sharing her past, she said, "I learnt golf here and played it today. 'I really had a good time."Later, she handed over trophy to the winner.

Related Topics

Karachi Imran Khan Prime Minister Education Sunday All Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

General Commission of the European Union hosts Oho ..

General Commission of the European Union hosts Ohood Al Roumi to share UAE exper ..

6 minutes ago
 UAE ranked first in 9 gender balance indexes: Fede ..

UAE ranked first in 9 gender balance indexes: Federal Competitiveness and Statis ..

36 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler reviews UoSâ€™s plans for the ATLAS ..

Sharjah Ruler reviews UoSâ€™s plans for the ATLAS collaboration

52 minutes ago
 13,409 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

13,409 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler issues Emiri Decree to establish Fu ..

Fujairah Ruler issues Emiri Decree to establish Fujairah Government Excellence P ..

2 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash participates in advisory meeting of h ..

Saqr Ghobash participates in advisory meeting of heads of IPU geopolitical group ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.