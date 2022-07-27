Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Wednesday said that the federal government had no intention to impose Governor's Rule in Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Wednesday said that the federal government had no intention to impose Governor's Rule in Punjab.

Talking to a private news channel, he said after the 18th amendment, the imposition of Governor's Rule had been made more difficult.

He said promotion in every institution should be made as per seniority to ensure merit and transparency in the country.