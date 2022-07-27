UrduPoint.com

Federal Govt Has No Intention To Implement Governor's Rule In Punjab: Javed Latif

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2022 | 10:31 PM

Federal govt has no intention to implement Governor's Rule in Punjab: Javed Latif

Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Wednesday said that the federal government had no intention to impose Governor's Rule in Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Wednesday said that the federal government had no intention to impose Governor's Rule in Punjab.

Talking to a private news channel, he said after the 18th amendment, the imposition of Governor's Rule had been made more difficult.

He said promotion in every institution should be made as per seniority to ensure merit and transparency in the country.

Related Topics

Governor Punjab Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Tennis: Kitzbuehel ATP results - 1st update

Tennis: Kitzbuehel ATP results - 1st update

1 minute ago
 It's high time for judicial reforms, legislation t ..

It's high time for judicial reforms, legislation to safeguard democracy & consti ..

6 minutes ago
 46 criminals among 4 POs held

46 criminals among 4 POs held

6 minutes ago
 Australia's Stannard wins Tour de Wallonie

Australia's Stannard wins Tour de Wallonie

6 minutes ago
 Govt considers NAVTTC, Skills TVET sector as natio ..

Govt considers NAVTTC, Skills TVET sector as national priority; Rana Tanveer

6 minutes ago
 Reusser wins women's Tour fourth stage, Vos retain ..

Reusser wins women's Tour fourth stage, Vos retains lead

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.