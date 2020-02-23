UrduPoint.com
Federal Govt Has No Role For Wheat Crisis: Ch. Fawad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 10:30 PM

Federal govt has no role for wheat crisis: Ch. Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said the federal government has no role in wheat crisis as it was created just for mismanagement of the provincial governments.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said after the detailed investigation report of the Federal Investigation Agency, responsible must be faced the strict accountability.

The minister said those were involved in wheat and sugar crisis should be treated accordance with the law.

He said the FIA report would be submitted in days to come and discussion must be held on it.

