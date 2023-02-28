Federal govt initiates spring season plantation campaign of over 240 mln saplings: Sherry

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman on Tuesday said the federal government has initiated the nationwide tree plantation campaign with an ambitious target of over 240 million saplings for this year's Spring season.

In a series of tweets, the federal minister said the federal government has started the tree plantation campaign with a target of saplings to be planted across the country.

Sherry Rehman said it was the duty of every citizen and concerned authorities to increase forest area and protect the forests.

"We have sent SOPs (standard operating procedures) to all provinces and federal territories to prevent forest fires", she added.

The purpose of these SOPs was to take preventive measures against forest fire incidents as forest infernos occurred every year due to hot and dry weather, the minister added.

Last year, there were fire incidents in Margalla, Swat and many other places besides Chilghoza forests in Balochistan, Sherry Rehman said.

The minister underlined that forests were the asset and environmental capital, so these measures were indispensable to prevent fire incidents.

In order to prevent fire incidents in Margalla, directions have been given to mobilise the control room and helpline, she added.

The minister said that strict legal action would be taken against the people involved in fire incidents and the forest mafia