Federal govt is expected to extend tenure of incumbent NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal

The Sources say the government is likely to introduce a clause about consultation with the stakeholders regarding extension in the tenure of the National Accountability Bureau chairman.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 24th, 2021) The Federal government is expected to extend National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amendment ordinance next week, the Sources said on Friday.

The sources said that the new draft would give protection to the business community while the rights of the suspects facing charges of corruption would be ensured in the upcoming amendment ordinance.

They said that a clause regarding extension in the tenure of the NAB chairman would also be included in the ordinance.

“The government is likely to introduce a clause about consultation with the stakeholders regarding extension in the tenure of the National Accountability Bureau chairman,” the sources privy to the development told UrduPoint.

They said that the draft of the NAB amendment ordinance would be presented to Prime Minister Imran Khan next week. The ordinance would be finalized after approval of the prime minister, they added.

PML-N and PPP had earlier opposed extension to the incumbent NAB Chairman through an ordinance.

NAB Chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal who was appointed chairman on October 8, 2017 will retire on Oct 8. PML-N leader and the then Prime Minister Shahid Khan Abbbasi appointed the incumbent NAB Chairman after approval of the leader of Opposition Syed Khurshid Shah.