UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Govt Issues NOC To Pak Amy' Sub-dept To Manufacture Sanitizers

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 45 seconds ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 04:36 PM

Federal govt issues NOC to Pak Amy' sub-dept to manufacture sanitizers

The sources say that the NOC was issued for manufacturing of sanitizers to meet the challenge of shortage in local markets.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 16th, 2020) In a bid to facilitate the public at this challenging time of coronavirus , the Federal government has issued “No Objection Certificate (NOC)” to the Pakistan Army’s sub-department to produce hand sanitizers, the reports said here on Monday.

The army would produce these masks and sanitizers on urgent basis to meet the need of the public in fight against Coronavirus.

“Hand sanitizers of worth Rs 5 million were sold few days ago in Islamabad,” said Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqat. He said that the federal government issued NOC to DESTO—a sub-department of the army to manufacture sanitizers on urgent basis to meet the needs of the market.

He said that the authorities distributed 100,000 masks in Islamabad.

“Sanitizers have come to an end due to excessive sale here in Islamabad,” said Hamza Shafqat, adding that the government was importing the required material for manufacturing of these sanitizers.

It may be mentioned here that as the confirmed cases of coronavirus reached to 94 in different parts of the country, the masks and sanitizers disappeared from the local markets.

The people are complaining about shortage of “masks and sanitizers” from the markets, saying that masks are not there even against the double price.

However, some others say that shopkeepers and big stores are selling masks and sanitizers against the double prices.

“Is it humanity ? The people are already in trouble due to coronavirus but masks and sanitizers have disappeared from the markets,” said Ahmad Hassan, a resident Mozzang area while talking to Pakistan Point.

“We must do care of each other at this difficult time but what we are doing is very shameful,” he further said, adding that these hoarders must be brought to task.

The government had already warned the people about hoarding, saying that strict action would be taken against those found guilty of hoarding masks and sanitizers.

At least 94 people have fallen prey of novel coronavirus all of the country, with Sindh at the top having 76 confirmed cases of Coronavirus.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Shortage Army Noc Sale Price May Market All From Government Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Monetary policy amid new challenges will test the ..

4 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Lahore

2 minutes ago

Stocks tumble as anxious Europe starts week under ..

2 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $34.13 a barrel F ..

7 minutes ago

A statistical look at third week of HBL PSL 2020

9 minutes ago

Spain Reports 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.