Federal govt issues NOC to Pak Amy' sub-dept to manufacture sanitizers

The sources say that the NOC was issued for manufacturing of sanitizers to meet the challenge of shortage in local markets.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 16th, 2020) In a bid to facilitate the public at this challenging time of coronavirus , the Federal government has issued “No Objection Certificate (NOC)” to the Pakistan Army’s sub-department to produce hand sanitizers, the reports said here on Monday.

The army would produce these masks and sanitizers on urgent basis to meet the need of the public in fight against Coronavirus.

“Hand sanitizers of worth Rs 5 million were sold few days ago in Islamabad,” said Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqat. He said that the federal government issued NOC to DESTO—a sub-department of the army to manufacture sanitizers on urgent basis to meet the needs of the market.

He said that the authorities distributed 100,000 masks in Islamabad.

“Sanitizers have come to an end due to excessive sale here in Islamabad,” said Hamza Shafqat, adding that the government was importing the required material for manufacturing of these sanitizers.

It may be mentioned here that as the confirmed cases of coronavirus reached to 94 in different parts of the country, the masks and sanitizers disappeared from the local markets.

The people are complaining about shortage of “masks and sanitizers” from the markets, saying that masks are not there even against the double price.

However, some others say that shopkeepers and big stores are selling masks and sanitizers against the double prices.

“Is it humanity ? The people are already in trouble due to coronavirus but masks and sanitizers have disappeared from the markets,” said Ahmad Hassan, a resident Mozzang area while talking to Pakistan Point.

“We must do care of each other at this difficult time but what we are doing is very shameful,” he further said, adding that these hoarders must be brought to task.

The government had already warned the people about hoarding, saying that strict action would be taken against those found guilty of hoarding masks and sanitizers.

At least 94 people have fallen prey of novel coronavirus all of the country, with Sindh at the top having 76 confirmed cases of Coronavirus.