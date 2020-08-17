UrduPoint.com
Federal Govt Join Hands With Stakeholders To Resolve Sindh Issues: Kiani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 10:02 PM

Federal Govt join hands with stakeholders to resolve Sindh issues: Kiani

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) central leader Aamir Mehmood Kiani Monday said the federal government wanted to resolve the issues being faced by the people of Sindh and had joined hands with other stakeholders for the purpose

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) central leader Aamir Mehmood Kiani Monday said the Federal government wanted to resolve the issues being faced by the people of Sindh and had joined hands with other stakeholders for the purpose.

Addressing a press conference here, he said it was a good sign that PTI, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have agreed to work together for resolving the problems of Karachi.

He said the July 26 rainfall proved as a disaster for Karachi which submerged many areas of the city.

He observed that the condition of Hyderabad was not much different from Karachi.

"We should utilize whatever resources are at our disposal to give development to Sindh,"he said.

He told that under the Ehsas program, over Rs 200 billion had been distributed among the deserving people.

Commenting on the spread of COVID-19, he said Pakistan quite efficiently dealt with the pandemic which brought even many developed countries to their knees.

"Despite shortage of resources, Pakistan efficiently combated the virus," he observed.

