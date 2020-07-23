UrduPoint.com
Federal Govt Keen In Development Of GB: Gandapur

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 09:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Thursday said the Federal Government was keen in the development of Gilgit Baltistan (GB), which would become an economic hub of Pakistan in near future.

Gilgit-Baltistan being the base camp of China Pakistan Economic Corridor would reap its full benefits, the minister said in a meeting here with caretaker GB Chief Minister Mir Afzal.

Both the dignitaries discussed the ongoing hydel power and road infrastructure projects, tourism, mineral, education and health sectors, a press release said.

The minister said the commencement of construction work on Diamer Bhasha Dam was a great achievement of the present government which would not only provide cheap electricity to the entire country but would also enable Gilgit-Baltistan to earn billions of rupees on account of royalty.

He said the Federal Government was also working to improve the road infrastructure in Gilgit-Baltistan for its better connectivity with rest of the country throughout the year to boost the tourism activities.

A comprehensive strategy had been made to bring reforms in education and health sectors of GB, besides improving telecom services in the area, he added.

The chief minister appreciated the Federal Government for taking special interest in the development of Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said it was the top priority of the caretaker government to hold the upcoming elections in a transparent and peaceful manner.

He stressed the need to conduct a geological survey for the development of the mineral sector in Gilgit-Baltistan.\932

