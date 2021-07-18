UrduPoint.com
Federal Govt Launches Various Welfare, Development Projects In Karachi: Shamim Naqvi

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 09:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Firdous Shamim Naqvi on Sunday said that Federal Government had launched a series of welfare and development projects including construction of road networks, construction of public parks, up-gradation of sanitation system, garbage removing campaign, clean and green Karachi projects and others.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that in near future Karachi transport system would be up-graded, safe drinking water and safe city project also be launched.

He said that most of the project completed by federal government which were the responsibility of provincial government.

The project of green buses order had been given already adding that North Nazimabad road now signal free due to efforts of federal government.

Around 52 fire tender has been given to the provincial government by federal adding that major roads of the Karachi city carpeting with the funds of federal.

To a question, he said that Pakistan People Party (PPP) was ruling on Karachi from last 13 years but the problems of masses still remain intact adding that fake domicile and CNIC are major problems in Karachi but unfortunately provincial regime was not taking any action against accused.

Ghost schools and hospitals are also top issue in the Sindh and billion of rupees had been spent without any accountability.

He said that due to the negligence of provincial government 0.7 million children were out of schools, medicines and medical staffs not available in the hospitals and ghost employees getting regularly their salaries without performing duties.

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Fire Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan People Party

More Stories From Pakistan

