Open Menu

Federal Govt. Mobilizing All Resources For Flood Victims: Amir Muqam

Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2025 | 11:10 PM

Federal Govt. mobilizing all resources for flood victims: Amir Muqam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan, SAFRON, and Provincial President of Pakistan Muslim League (N), Engineer Amir Muqam, said on Monday that the federal government is fully committed to the rehabilitation of flood-affected areas and is utilizing all available resources for relief efforts.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government stands with the grieving families in this difficult time, extending financial, moral, and logistical support.

He said that a special committee headed by him has been constituted to oversee the process, while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is personally monitoring the situation.

Muqam said all affected districts have been visited and resources mobilized.

WAPDA’s disrupted operations have been restored by 90 percent through round-the-clock work, he added.

He further said that on the Prime Minister’s special instructions, heirs of deceased victims will receive an additional compensation of Rs. 2 million along with the provincial package.

In response to a question, he stressed that construction and encroachments on natural waterways and illegal deforestation must be strictly banned and enforced under law to prevent such disasters in the future.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

16 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

1 day ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

1 day ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

1 day ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

1 day ago
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

1 day ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

1 day ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

2 days ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan