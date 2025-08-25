Federal Govt. Mobilizing All Resources For Flood Victims: Amir Muqam
Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2025 | 11:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan, SAFRON, and Provincial President of Pakistan Muslim League (N), Engineer Amir Muqam, said on Monday that the federal government is fully committed to the rehabilitation of flood-affected areas and is utilizing all available resources for relief efforts.
Talking to a private news channel, he said the government stands with the grieving families in this difficult time, extending financial, moral, and logistical support.
He said that a special committee headed by him has been constituted to oversee the process, while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is personally monitoring the situation.
Muqam said all affected districts have been visited and resources mobilized.
WAPDA’s disrupted operations have been restored by 90 percent through round-the-clock work, he added.
He further said that on the Prime Minister’s special instructions, heirs of deceased victims will receive an additional compensation of Rs. 2 million along with the provincial package.
In response to a question, he stressed that construction and encroachments on natural waterways and illegal deforestation must be strictly banned and enforced under law to prevent such disasters in the future.
