UrduPoint.com

Federal Govt Moves Supreme Court For Cancellation Of Shahbaz Gill's Bail

Umer Jamshaid Published October 03, 2022 | 09:03 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :The Federal Government on Monday filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) leader Dr Shahbaz Gill's bail.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had accepted Shahbaz Gill's post arrest bail plea in the sedition case.

The City Magistrate of Islamabad on behalf of the Federal Government filed the application in the SC, seeking annulment of the IHC's decision of granting bail to Gill.

The petition stated that the IHC did not evaluate the facts correctly. Shahbaz Gill was accused of treason against the state, who tried to incite mutiny, it added.

