Federal Govt Moves Supreme Court For Urgent Hearing On GIDC Case

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 09:20 PM

The federal government on Friday approached the Supreme Court of Pakistan for urgent hearing over the Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) so the matter should be decided according to the law and Constitution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :The Federal government on Friday approached the Supreme Court of Pakistan for urgent hearing over the Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) so the matter should be decided according to the law and Constitution.

The Attorney General submitted the application for urgent hearing and stated that cases regarding GIDC were pending since 2017 and due to these case huge revenue of the government was struck.

The development comes a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan withdrew an ordinance, taking away the amnesty worth Rs 208 billion to big industrialists who owed to the government as a GIDC levy.

