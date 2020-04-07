Federal govt not given any subsidy to sugar mills: Chan

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Spokesman to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Monday said the Federal government had not given any kind of subsidy to sugar mills during the ongoing tenure.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the previous governments of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party had given subsidy to the sugar mills during their tenures.

He said the last PML-N government had always preferred to issue subsidy to sugar mills to provide benefits to their leaders who were owner of the mills.

Sugar mafia had the same agenda to achieve special benefits for themselves, he said and added the Punjab government had given subsidy on sugar but not the federal government in the past.