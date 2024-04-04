Federal govt notifies Eid holidays

(@Abdulla99267510)

The offices working for six days a week will avail four Eid holidays from 10th to 13th of this month.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 4th, 2024) The Federal government on Thursday announced Eid-ul-Fitr holidays from Wednesday till Friday next.

According to a notification issued by Cabinet Division, the offices working five days a week will observe three Eid holidays from 10th to 12th of this month.

