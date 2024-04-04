Federal Govt Notifies Eid Holidays
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 04, 2024 | 12:16 PM
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 4th, 2024) The Federal government on Thursday announced Eid-ul-Fitr holidays from Wednesday till Friday next.
According to a notification issued by Cabinet Division, the offices working five days a week will observe three Eid holidays from 10th to 12th of this month.
The offices working for six days a week will avail four Eid holidays from 10th to 13th of this month.
Every year, the holy month of Ramadan is observed with religious zeal and fervour. The Eid preparations touch the peak during the last Ashra of the holy month. Every body prefers to buy new clothes and shoes for Eid. The women like to wear Mehndi on the occasion and opt the bangles.
