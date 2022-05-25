UrduPoint.com

Federal Govt Notifies Transfer, Posting Of Officers

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2022 | 10:03 PM

Federal govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

The federal government on Wednesday notified transfer and posting of two high-rank officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :The Federal government on Wednesday notified transfer and posting of two high-rank officers.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Dadlo Zuhrani, a BS-19 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Deputy Secretary, Petroleum Division, had been transferred and his services were placed at the disposal of Government of Sindh, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Similary, Najeeb Alam, a BS-19 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Deputy Secretary, Power Division, was transferred and his services were placed at the disposal of Government of Gilgit-Baltistan, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Government

Recent Stories

Imran Khan involved in violating laws, sabotaging ..

Imran Khan involved in violating laws, sabotaging peace: Minister

56 seconds ago
 Massive rallies held at both sides of Kashmir to p ..

Massive rallies held at both sides of Kashmir to protest against Yasin Malik's c ..

58 seconds ago
 Malley Says US Seeking Alternative Partner to Be S ..

Malley Says US Seeking Alternative Partner to Be Steward for Enriched Material F ..

4 minutes ago
 Sweden, Finland Say They Understand Turkey's Conce ..

Sweden, Finland Say They Understand Turkey's Concerns - Erdogan's Spokesman

4 minutes ago
 Heatwave Relief Camp sets-up at Sir Syed Universit ..

Heatwave Relief Camp sets-up at Sir Syed University

4 minutes ago
 AJK PM terms Yaseen's life sentence as murder of j ..

AJK PM terms Yaseen's life sentence as murder of justice

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.