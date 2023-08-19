Open Menu

Federal Govt Notifies Transfers, Postings Of Secretaries, Officers

Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2023 | 12:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :The Federal government on Friday notified transfers and postings of secretaries and high-ranking officers working in various ministries and departments.

The Establishment Division issued notifications for the following postings and transfers of officers: Kamran Ali Afzal, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Director General, Civil Services Academy, Lahore, was transferred and posted as Secretary, Cabinet Division.

Sajid Baloch, a BS-21 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Additional Secretary, Cabinet Division, was transferred and posted as Special Secretary, Cabinet Division.

Muhammad Abdullah Khan Sumbal, a BS-21 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Additional Secretary (ln charge), Science and Technology Division, was transferred and posted as Additional Secretary (ln charge), Interior Division.

Hasan Nasir Jamy, a BS-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Secretary, Water Resources Division, was transferred and posted as Secretary of, the Information Technology and Telecommunication Division.

Momin Agha, a BS-21 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Additional Secretary (ln charge), Industries and Production Division, was transferred and posted as Additional Secretary (ln charge), Petroleum Division.

Capt. (Retd.) Muhammad Mahmood, a BS-21 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Additional Secretary (ln charge), Petroleum Division, was transferred and posted as Additional Secretary (In-charge) of, the National food Security and Research Division.

Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash, a BS-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as OSD, Establishment Division, was transferred and posted as Secretary, Housing and Works Division.

Syed Asif Hyder Shah, a BS-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as OSD, Establishment Division, was transferred and posted as Secretary, Climate Change Division.

Allah Dino Khawaja, a BS-22 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving as Commandant, of the National Police academy (NPA), under Interior Division, was transferred and posted as Secretary of, the Human Rights Division.

Humaira Ahmad, a BS-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, presently awaiting posting in Establishment Division, was transferred and posted as Secretary of, the National Heritage and Culture Division.

Syed Ali Murtaza, a BS-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Secretary of, the Interior Division, was transferred and posted as Secretary of, the Water Resources Division.

Dr Muhammad Fakhre Alam Irfan, a BS-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Secretary, Housing and Works Division, was transferred and posted as Chief Secretary, Government of Sindh.

Dawood Muhammad Bareach, a BS-21 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Additional Secretary, Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Division, was transferred and his services were placed at the disposal of Azad Government of the State of Jammu and Kashmir, for further posting as Chief Secretary, Azad Government of the State of Jammu and Kashmir, under Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Division.

Shakeel Qadir Khan, a BS-21 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Additional Secretary, Power Division, was transferred and posted as Chief Secretary, Government of Balochistan.

Capt. (Retd.) Muhammad Anwar ul Haq, a BS-20 (Acting Charge) officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, presently at the disposal of the Capital Development Authority, was transferred and posted as Chief Commissioner, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Islamabad, under Interior Division.

Ali Raza Bhutta, a BS-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Secretary of, the Human Rights Division, was transferred and posted as Secretary of, the Science and Technology Division.

Ms Sarah Saeed, a BS-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Special Secretary, Prime Minister's Office, was transferred and posted as Special Secretary, of Commerce Division.

Eazaz Aslam Dar, a BS-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Special Secretary, Cabinet Division, was transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division.

Navid Ahmed Shaikh, a BS-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Secretary, of the Information Technology and Telecommunication Division, was transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division.

Musaddiq Ahmed Khan, a BS-21 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Additional Secretary (In-charge) of, the Climate Change Division was transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division.

Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput, a BS-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Chief Secretary, Government of Sindh was transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division.

Muhammad Usman Chachar, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Chief Secretary, Azad Government of the State of Jammu and Kashmir, under Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Division was transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division.

Abdul Aziz Uqaili, a BS-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Chief Secretary, Government of Balochistan, was transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division.

Yawar Hussain, a BS-20 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Director General, of Immigration and Passports, under the Interior Division, was transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division.

Capt. (Retd.) Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, a BS-21 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Chief Commissioner, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), under the Interior Division, was transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division.

Mustafa Kamal Kazi, a BS-20 officer of Ex-PCS, Government of Sindh, presently posted as Joint Secretary (BS-20) National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination, Islamabad, was transferred and posted as Director General, Immigration and Passports, Islamabad, on a deputation basis.

Dr Iram Anjum Khan, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service (PA&AS), presently posted as Additional Auditor General-1, Office of the Auditor General of Pakistan, Islamabad, was transferred and posted as Secretary, Maritime Affairs Division.

Ms. Fareena Mazhar, a BS-22 officer of the Inland Revenue Service (IRS), presently posted as Secretary, of the National Heritage and Culture Division, was transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division.

Abdul Ghufran Memon, a BS-22 officer of the Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service (PA&AS), presently posted as Secretary of, the Maritime Affairs Division, was transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division.

