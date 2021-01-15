UrduPoint.com
Federal Govt Offers Assistance In Construction Of Mini Micro Hydel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The Federal government has offered assistance to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in construction of mini micro hydel stations through use of Belgium technology for installation of standard machinery at 13 suitable sites in backward and power deprived areas.

In this regard, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hassan Chaudhry Friday held a meeting with Provincial Energy Advisor Hamitaullah Khan through video link and discussed 356 mini micro-hydel power projects in the first phase in backward and power deprived areas of KP.

He highly appreciated the efforts of provincial government in successful execution of 356 mini and micro hydel project in backward areas and stressed the need for installation of best standard turbines in the 2nd phase.

Provincial Energy Adviser Hamitaullah Khan identified 13 suitable sites in the meeting for the installation of standard machinery/turbines and said that the quality of the turbines should be tested by installing Belgium based technology.

The federal minister agreed with the suggestion and said such hydel stations should also be installed in other parts and provinces of the country.

