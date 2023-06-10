UrduPoint.com

Federal Govt Offers Big Relief To Industrial Sector: HCCI

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2023 | 07:56 PM

Federal govt offers big relief to industrial sector: HCCI

:The President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) Adeel Siddiqui on Saturday said that the federal government had offered big relief to the industrial sector by levying no new taxes which were otherwise being anticipated in view of present trying times

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) Adeel Siddiqui on Saturday said that the federal government had offered big relief to the industrial sector by levying no new taxes which were otherwise being anticipated in view of present trying times.

In his statement on the federal budget 2023-24 here on Saturday, he also agreed with the government's view of preferences determined in the budget.

He said that these priorities were in the larger interest of people.

He termed the present budget as a balanced one.

The HCCI President said that economic conditions were not hidden from anyone and the business community had feared that corporate, trade and industrial sectors would face difficult conditions in the upcoming budget once again.

He hailed concessions and exemptions given in the budget for industry, exports, imports, agriculture, IT, SMEs, construction and solar energy.

He termed Prime Minister's youth business loan as the need of the hour which would enable youths to become entrepreneurs.

He said that the government had taken responsibility for 20 percent risk cover in loans. He, however, expressed concern over the budget deficit of Rs7,500 billion due to markup on debt servicing and said that this deficit was the highest in the country's history.

Adeel Siddiqui stated that the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) now faces a tough target of Rs 9,200 billion in revenue collection.

He believed that the government would have to face problems in the days to come. He said if FBR officials were given more powers for tax recovery the industrial and trade activities would be affected.

He said it was time that the International Monetary Fund should listen to the government which had complied with its conditions.

Adeel Siddiqui said the Pakistan government had met its conditions to appease it but the international lender had been unfair with people of Pakistan.

He said that the IMF should help Pakistan in these testing times to enable the country to revive and stabilize the economy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan IMF Prime Minister Exports Business Budget Agriculture Hyderabad Chamber FBR Commerce From Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

IGP asks people to help police find out kids throu ..

IGP asks people to help police find out kids through 'Mera Piara' app

31 seconds ago
 Outlay of Rs6.1bn allocated for persons with disab ..

Outlay of Rs6.1bn allocated for persons with disabilities

33 seconds ago
 IGP inaugurates newly constructed CTD headquarters ..

IGP inaugurates newly constructed CTD headquarters in DI Khan

34 seconds ago
 Law, order allocation increased by 15 per cent to ..

Law, order allocation increased by 15 per cent to Rs143.5bln

38 seconds ago
 Training workshop concludes at UoM

Training workshop concludes at UoM

16 minutes ago
 Mehwish Hayat announces exciting surprise for fans ..

Mehwish Hayat announces exciting surprise for fans after eid

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.