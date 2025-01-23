Federal Govt opening schools in remote areas: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Defence, Khawaja Asif informed the National Assembly on Thursday that the perception of the federal government not opening schools is incorrect, and said that new schools are being established in Gilgit-Baltistan and Gwadar to expand educational opportunities in remote regions.

Responding to a calling attention notice regarding the non-opening of federal government schools in District Rawalpindi, Khawaja Asif clarified, “The perception is incorrect. Our priority is to establish schools in remote areas to benefit underserved populations.

"

While the federal government is playing its part, he said, it is primarily the responsibility of provincial governments to establish schools in their respective areas.

He further highlighted that providing quality education to children is a shared responsibility of both provincial and federal governments.

Addressing a question, the minister said that civilian enrollment numbers are high in army-run schools, adding, “There is no discrimination.”

APP/zah-sra