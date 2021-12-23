Federal Govt paying special attention on development of Balochistan: Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Thursday said federal government was paying special attention on the development in Balochistan, especially the implementation of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

He expressed these views while talking to Coordinator to the Prime Minister Ahmed Khan Niazi at Governor House here. Deputy Coordinator to the Prime Minister Ali Khan was also present.

On the occasion, the Governor said that with the completion of number of projects under federal regime, would provide maximum basic facilities to people in remote areas of Balochistan.

He said that overcoming the backwardness and sense of deprivation of Balochistan would not only promote national unity and harmony but also strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and understanding between the provinces.

The Governor said that more than 200 projects under the Federal PSDP are included in the package of South Balochistan while the federal government was also preparing special development package for North Balochistan.

He said that the present government was paying special attention to the development of human resources, especially building a new generation.

In addition to providing higher education to the youth in Balochistan, it was also setting up institutions for vocational training, skills development and providing full support to interested youth, he underlined.

During the meeting, the overall situation of the country and the province, ongoing development projects and issues of mutual interest were also discussed.