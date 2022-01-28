Federal govt paying special attention on development of Balochistan: Aziz Uqaili

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Federal Secretary Planning and Development Abdul Aziz Uqaili on Friday said that the present government was paying special attention on the development of Balochistan in order to remove its backwardness. He said in this regard, the federal government had announced Rs, 600 billion for development package of the southern districts of Balochistan which would bring change in the lives of its people.

He expressed these views while presiding over a high-level review meeting in Gwadar.

The meeting was attended by Director General, Gwadar Development Authority (DGA), Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Qambrani, Deputy Commissioner, Gwadar, Capt. (Retd) Jamil Ahmed, Gwadar Port and other provincial and federal officials.

The meeting reviewed the implementation of ongoing development schemes in Balochistan in general and the southern districts of Balochistan in particular and related issues. The participants also reviewed recommendations for effective implementation of development projects in the meeting.

The meeting was informed that the federal and provincial governments were working together to ensure the implementation of these projects. It was told that the issues of awarding contracts of FWO and NOC for the projects of the federal government in collaboration with the federation were also considered.

The meeting was told that the strategy to develop command area of 136000 acres of land under South Balochistan package was also finalized while various development models of Gwadar were reviewed.

Various models of development of Gwadar were also reviewed which will be presented in the cabinet meeting for approval.

The meeting made important decisions regarding arrangements of Pak-China Vocational Training Institute, Pak-China Friendship Hospital and Pak-China Faqir Colony school.

The decision was also made to rehabilitate the old city of Gwadar Gwadar Old City and provide all the necessary facilities in the meeting. The meeting also emphasized on ensuring the provision of basic facilities in health and other sectors.

Meanwhile, The Federal Secretary Planning and Development inspected various parts of the tissue culture plant in Gwadar Free Zone area.

He also visited other areas including the University of Gwadar, Gwadar Old City, Janat Bazaar, Shahi Bazaar including Water Box of Public Health Engineering Gwadar and also inspected their various sectors.