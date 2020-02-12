Federal govt, PIA reports look alike, only copy paste norms are being followed: SC

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmad has remarked reports from government and PIA look alike and it seems as if one and the same persons has worked out all the reports and method of copy paste is being followed

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th February, 2020) Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmad has remarked reports from government and PIA look alike and it seems as if one and the same persons has worked out all the reports and method of copy paste is being followed.He further remarked Air Marshall Arshid Malik has been highly praised in the report and it is beyond our comprehension praises will come to end where.Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PIA Arshid Mehmood Malik appointment case came up for hearing before SC bench presided over by CJP Gulzar Ahmad.Naeem Bokhari counsel for PIA said Arshid Mehmood Malik has experience of working in foreign country for five years.

5 persons were shortlisted and name of Arshid Mehmood Malik was finalized.Justice Sajjad Ali Shah inquired from counsel for PIA" was no other one capable to become CEO PIA.CJP remarked call Suleman Akram Raja.

We hear the case later.Naeem Bokhari said Arshid Malik has been appointed by board being nominated by the government.Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan inquired was advertisement given at international level in connection with appointment.

The court had told the entire procedure for appointment in its decision. The court has to review implementation of law only. Several experiments have been done in PIA. One German was appointed its head who had taken plane with him.