Federal govt presented balanced budget: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Wednesday that PTI government laid a foundation of economic progress by presenting a balanced and welfare-oriented federal budget for fiscal year 2019-20 despite of huge economic challenges

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Wednesday that PTI government laid a foundation of economic progress by presenting a balanced and welfare-oriented Federal budget for fiscal year 2019-20 despite of huge economic challenges.

Commenting on the federal budget 2019-2020 here, the minister said that measures for the welfare of common man had been proposed in the budget and such projects and programmes had been planned which would improve living standards of deprived segment of the society.

Mian Aslam Iqbal added that despite all odds, the federal government presented public and poor friendly budget, adding that though some difficult measures had been taken in the budget for restoration and strengthening of national economy, these would definitely yield positive results in near future.

He said that measures had also been proposed in the federal budget to decrease the non-developmental expenditures of all public offices and adopting austerity was an important feature of the budget.

PTI government, he said, presented the budget based on real facts and figures and this would leave a very positive impact on the country's overall economy.