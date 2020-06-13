'Federal govt presented people-friendly budget'

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Zakat & Ushr Council Chairman Chaudhry Bilal Ejaz appreciating the Federal budget said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had presented a tax free and people-friendly budget in difficult circumstances.

In a statement, he said that coronavirus pandemic had affected every section especially the daily wage laborers so concrete steps had been taken in the budget to protect them.

Chaudhry Bilal Ejaz said the government had given maximum relief to the common man, adding that the government had taken solid steps to put the country on path to progress and prosperity.