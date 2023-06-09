Federal govt presents balanced, people-friendly budget: Amna Sardar

Former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Member Amna Sardar Friday said the Federal Government has presented a balanced and people-friendly budget, providing relief to the masses

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Member Amna Sardar Friday said the Federal Government has presented a balanced and people-friendly budget, providing relief to the masses.

The coalition government presented an economic budget at a critical time when the former regime had destroyed the country's economy due to bad governance and poor policies, she told APP.

Amna Sardar stated said the current government under the leadership of Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif, was determined to steer the country out of crises.

She mentioned that the government has allocated 12.5 billion rupees for the Sukki Kinari Hydropower project which would provide clean energy to the people of Pakistan and completion of this project will help control the electricity crisis and provide relief to the people from load shedding.

Former MPA said that in such a crucial situation federal government has presented the fiscal budget without the support of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which is remarkable and tried to provide relief to every sector of the economy to bring the country back on track of development and prosperity.