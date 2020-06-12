Federal govt presents better budget in crises due to COVID-19: Dr. Munir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s Balochistan Chapter President Dr Munir Baloch on Friday said a better Federal budget has been presented in the most difficult economic conditions due to coronavirus.

He termed the federal budget would address the plight of the common man.

While talking to APP here, Dr.

Munir Baloch said that the global financial situation was not hidden from anyone and the virus has shaken strong economies.

Dr. Munir Baloch said that in today's most difficult economic situation, the central government has presented a better budged.

He said that even before the budget, the government had reduced the slight prices of petroleum while the government would take steps to provide relief to people in the country.