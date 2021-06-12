Federal govt presents friendly budget in limited resources: President PCSTSI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :President, Peshawar Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries ( PCSTSI) Mohammad Adnan Jalil Saturday appreciated the Federal government for presenting a friendly budget despite limited available resources.

Commenting on the fiscal budget 2021-22 here, he said that in the present scenario, the government was having very little margins but it gave incentives in almost every sector including construction industry.

He said that reduction in duty on motorbikes and sales tax on small cars would provide considerable relief to the common man as the prices of automobile would come down.

Similarly the government withdrew withholding taxes and reduced sales taxes in different sectors which were good steps.

Adnan said that 10 percent increase in salaries and pensions of government employees was also a positive step as no increase was given in last two budgets.

He urged the government to consider the recommendations of the business community especially SME sector chambers to achieve 6 to 7 percent real term growth during the fiscal year.