Federal govt presents people friendly budget: Firdous Shamim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi on Saturday said the Federal government had presented a people friendly budget.

Addressing a press conference at Sindh Assembly along with PTI Central Vice President Haleem Adil Shaikh, he said many businesses were given support and many others relief.

He said proper collection of taxes was necessary to run the country. The federal government had earmarked Rs13billion for three big hospitals of Karachi.

PTI leader Haleem Adil Shaikh on the occasion said Pakistan People's Party (PPP) was not happy because the federal government had given relief to poor masses in the budget and increased taxes only on luxury imported goods.

He said due to coronavirus even giving this relief was a big achievement.

Haleem Adil said in Sindh doctors were protesting because no facilities were given to them, adding instead of giving budget to government hospitals in Sindh, they gave Rs30 Crore to the Indus Hospital, which had only 8 ventilators. He asked why this budget was not given to the JPMC and CHK. He said the federal government had given budget of Rs13billion to the hospitals of Sindh.