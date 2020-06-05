UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Govt Provides 2 Aircraft To Sindh For Anti-locust Spray: Gulzar

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 10:40 PM

Federal Govt provides 2 aircraft to Sindh for anti-locust spray: Gulzar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Commerce Shandana Gulzar on Friday said the Federal Government had provided five aircraft to the provinces, two to Sindh and three to Punjab, for areal spray of pesticides to eliminate locusts swarms in the affected areas.

The issue of pilots for the aircraft would be resolved within two to three days, she said while talking to a private news channel.

The parliamentary secretary said the locusts attack on crops was not a political issue rather it had posed great threat to the national food security. All the relevant departments of the federal and provincial governments were actively participating in the anti-locust campaign being monitored by the National Anti-Locust Center, she added.

Related Topics

Sindh Attack Punjab Commerce All Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Observes World Environment Day

22 minutes ago

Further Extension in Mobile Device Blocking Deadli ..

28 minutes ago

Lunar eclipse in Pakistan tonight

2 hours ago

Three COVID-19 cases reported in Attock, tally rea ..

2 minutes ago

Mainly hot, dry weather forecast, rain at KP, Punj ..

2 minutes ago

Ireland to Enter 2nd Phase of COVID-19 Lockdown Ex ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.