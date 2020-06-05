Federal Govt provides 2 aircraft to Sindh for anti-locust spray: Gulzar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Commerce Shandana Gulzar on Friday said the Federal Government had provided five aircraft to the provinces, two to Sindh and three to Punjab, for areal spray of pesticides to eliminate locusts swarms in the affected areas.

The issue of pilots for the aircraft would be resolved within two to three days, she said while talking to a private news channel.

The parliamentary secretary said the locusts attack on crops was not a political issue rather it had posed great threat to the national food security. All the relevant departments of the federal and provincial governments were actively participating in the anti-locust campaign being monitored by the National Anti-Locust Center, she added.