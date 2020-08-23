Federal Govt provides Rs 1 bln for development schemes in Karachi: Mayor Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhter on Sunday said the Federal government has provided one billion rupees for the development schemes of Karachi.

He said this while speaking at the ground breaking ceremony of four development schemes at a cost of Rs 200 million in Orangi Town here on Sunday, said a statement.

Waseem Akhter said development fund of one billion rupees is being utilized for development works.

Earlier, on arrival, the Mayor was accorded a warmly welcome by In-charge of MQM Pakistan Local Bodies Committee Sheikh Salahuddin, Chairman MC of Works Committee Hassan Naqvi, elected local body representatives and citizens.

Speaking on the occasion, Waseem Akhter said that if the local government system of Karachi would strong, the city will progress rapidly.

He said that with the funds provided, four schemes are being launched in Orangi Town today, including the construction of Orangi street and Gaddafi street. Sewerage lines are being replaced before the construction of the road.

Federal Minister Syed Aminul Haq and Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar were also briefed on the occasion about the projects with the help of maps and charts.