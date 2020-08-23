UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Govt Provides Rs 1 Bln For Development Schemes In Karachi: Mayor Karachi

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 07:10 PM

Federal Govt provides Rs 1 bln for development schemes in Karachi: Mayor Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhter on Sunday said the Federal government has provided one billion rupees for the development schemes of Karachi.

He said this while speaking at the ground breaking ceremony of four development schemes at a cost of Rs 200 million in Orangi Town here on Sunday, said a statement.

Waseem Akhter said development fund of one billion rupees is being utilized for development works.

Earlier, on arrival, the Mayor was accorded a warmly welcome by In-charge of MQM Pakistan Local Bodies Committee Sheikh Salahuddin, Chairman MC of Works Committee Hassan Naqvi, elected local body representatives and citizens.

Speaking on the occasion, Waseem Akhter said that if the local government system of Karachi would strong, the city will progress rapidly.

He said that with the funds provided, four schemes are being launched in Orangi Town today, including the construction of Orangi street and Gaddafi street. Sewerage lines are being replaced before the construction of the road.

Federal Minister Syed Aminul Haq and Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar were also briefed on the occasion about the projects with the help of maps and charts.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan MQM Road Progress Orangi Sunday Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

FNC approves 15 draft laws during first ordinary t ..

15 minutes ago

Food, water security among UAE Government prioriti ..

45 minutes ago

Health Ministry announces 390 new COVID-19 cases, ..

2 hours ago

University of Sharjah, Sandooq Al Watan launch pro ..

3 hours ago

Members of Emirati Children’s Parliament partici ..

4 hours ago

ADJD launches digital money order for disbursement ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.