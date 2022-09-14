Federal govt providing maximum relief to flood victims: Azma Bukhari

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Azma Bukhari on Wednesday said the entire PML-N leadership led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was standing shoulder to shoulder with the flood victims and monitoring relief activities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Azma Bukhari on Wednesday said the entire PML-N leadership led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was standing shoulder to shoulder with the flood victims and monitoring relief activities.

Talking to media here, she said the Punjab government rather paying attention to resolve woes of flood victims, was busy on its own objectives.

Azma Bukhari said the Punjab government was not taking measures to resolve the problems of the people.

She alleged that the Punjab government was violating Supreme Court orders regarding Ravi Urban Development project.

She said that the Supreme Court had issued a stay order on the project and directed the authorities to first clear all pending dues to land owners and then start work but the Punjab government was going against the orders.