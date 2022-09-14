UrduPoint.com

Federal Govt Providing Maximum Relief To Flood Victims: Azma Bukhari

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2022 | 11:43 PM

Federal govt providing maximum relief to flood victims: Azma Bukhari

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Azma Bukhari on Wednesday said the entire PML-N leadership led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was standing shoulder to shoulder with the flood victims and monitoring relief activities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Azma Bukhari on Wednesday said the entire PML-N leadership led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was standing shoulder to shoulder with the flood victims and monitoring relief activities.

Talking to media here, she said the Punjab government rather paying attention to resolve woes of flood victims, was busy on its own objectives.

Azma Bukhari said the Punjab government was not taking measures to resolve the problems of the people.

She alleged that the Punjab government was violating Supreme Court orders regarding Ravi Urban Development project.

She said that the Supreme Court had issued a stay order on the project and directed the authorities to first clear all pending dues to land owners and then start work but the Punjab government was going against the orders.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Supreme Court Government Of Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Flood Media All

Recent Stories

Imran Khan visits flood-hit village of Taunsa

Imran Khan visits flood-hit village of Taunsa

2 minutes ago
 Austrian Prosecutors Open Investigation Into Loan ..

Austrian Prosecutors Open Investigation Into Loan for Major Energy Company - Rep ..

2 minutes ago
 28 criminals held, contraband seized

28 criminals held, contraband seized

2 minutes ago
 UN chief urges rich nations 'not to lose one momen ..

UN chief urges rich nations 'not to lose one moment' in helping flood-hit Pakist ..

2 minutes ago
 Korangi police arrests four including street crimi ..

Korangi police arrests four including street criminals

39 minutes ago
 Lawyer of Russian Klyushin Cannot Confirm or Deny ..

Lawyer of Russian Klyushin Cannot Confirm or Deny if He is Part of Possible Pris ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.