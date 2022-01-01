Federal Govt purchases 250 b vaccines: Farrrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrrukh Habib on Saturday said the federal government has purchased 250 billion vaccines

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrrukh Habib on Saturday said the Federal government has purchased 250 billion vaccines.

In a tweet, he said 45 billion vaccines were given to the Sindh province where the provincial government did not purchased even a single vaccine.

He said no law in the country stopped the provincial government to purchase vaccine independently, he added.