Federal Govt Purchases 250 B Vaccines: Farrrukh Habib
Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2022 | 07:02 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrrukh Habib on Saturday said the Federal government has purchased 250 billion vaccines.
In a tweet, he said 45 billion vaccines were given to the Sindh province where the provincial government did not purchased even a single vaccine.
He said no law in the country stopped the provincial government to purchase vaccine independently, he added.