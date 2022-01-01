UrduPoint.com

Federal Govt Purchases 250 B Vaccines: Farrukh Habib

Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2022 | 08:17 PM

Federal Govt purchases 250 b vaccines: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday said the federal government has purchased 250 billion vaccines

In a tweet, he said 45 billion vaccines were given to the Sindh province where the provincial government did not purchased even a single vaccine.

He said no law in the country stopped the provincial government to purchase vaccine independently, he added.

