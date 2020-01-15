UrduPoint.com
Federal Govt Puts Rana Sana Ullahâ€™s Name On ECL

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 01:04 PM

Federal govt puts Rana Sana Ullahâ€™s name on ECL

The federal cabinet approved Â names of Rana Sana Ullah and Javed Latif for Exit Control List.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 15th, 2020) The interior ministry included Names of PML-N’s three leaders including Rana Sana Ullah, Javed Latif, Waqar Ahmad on Exit Control List (ECL), the sources said here on Wednesday.

The sources said that the Federal cabinet approved suggestions of putting names of Rana Sana Ullah and Javed Latif of the PML-N on Exit Control List. Another man Waqar Ahmad who is also considered PML-N supporter was also recommended for ECL.

Last week, the anti-graft body summoned Rana Sana Ullah with documents to explain ownership of various assets including land and farm house.

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested Rana Sana Ullah on July 1, 2019 when he was coming to Lahore from his home town Faisalabad.

The Force alleged that around 15 kilograms heroin was recovered from his vehicles and that he was involved in unlawful business. However, ANF failed to convince the court regarding illegal substance. Later, he was released from Lahore’s Camp jail after Lahore High Court allowed him bail in narcotics case.

He came out of the jail after five months and 25 days.

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz’s name was also put on the Exit Control List (ECL) so that she could not fly to London to meet her father former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

