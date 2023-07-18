Open Menu

Federal Govt Ready To Help GB To Meet Power Demand: Federal Minister For Law And Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 18, 2023 | 08:47 PM

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar on Tuesday said that under the prime minister's directions, the Federal Government was ready to help in every possible way to meet the power demands of the Gilgit-Baltistan region

The people of GB should not suffer because of the demand and supply gap on that count, he said while chairing a meeting regarding the formulation of Power Generation Policy for Gilgit Balitistan.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastagir Khan, Advisor to the PM on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira, Secretary Water And Power Gilgit Baltistan, Secretary Kahmir Affairs, and Secretary Law And Justice Division, and other stakeholders.

The participants held an in-depth discussion regarding the GB's power generation policy for GB. They gave their valuable suggestions to overcome the demand and supply gap, being faced by the GB, and agreed on the fact that a clear policy was needed in that regard.

The option of use of alternate energy resources was also deliberated upon. Initiation of small projects and internal connectivity through transmission lines by GB Government was emphasized.

The Law Minister assured of full support and cooperation of the Federal Government where needed. The Centre would facilitate the GB Government to devise a way forward in order to meet the power deficiency in every possible way.

