Federal govt ready to help Sindh govt: PTI MPA

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :PTI Leader and member of Sindh assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh said Federal Government was ready to extend all kind of support to Sindh Government for rescue and relief work in the province.

Provincial Government should play its extensive in rescue and relief work, the statement released here on Sunday said this while quoting him.

Despite passing four days, the Government did not drain out the standing rainwater from different areas in Karachi, he said adding due to submerging central Imambargah in Asanabad, Majalism (gatherings) of Maharram-ul-Haram could not be held there.

Earlier, Soldiers of Pak Army had drained out the rainwater from Imambaragah, he said.

Asanabad, Allah Bux Village and other adjacent areas were submerged in water due to choking of sewerage lines there, he added.

He said PTI members of Sindh Assembly were affected because their voters were in trouble due to standing rainwater, he said adding Sindh Government and its departments were not doing anything to address the issue.

Provincial departments like Water board, Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC), Solid Waste Management and others were not under their control, he said adding they were under the control of Sindh Government.