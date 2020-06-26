Federal Govt ready to provide additional 500 MW to KE: Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ):Ministry of Energy has clarified some mis-perception with regard to increased load shedding in Karachi by K-Electric which is attributed wrongly to non-availability of fuel by the federal government.

The spokesperson of the ministry, in a statement of Friday, said the federal government has already providing 800MW electricity to KE and was ready to provide additional 500 MW from National Grid but the KE system's physical constraints were a major hurdle in taking the additional electricity.

It clearly indicates that system up-gradation on part of KE has not taken place at the appropriate level and with appropriate investment.

It is worthy to note that the Federal Cabinet while keeping in view the general welfare of the people of Karachi has already approved provision of additional 1100 MW from the National Grid to KE.

However the KE system was not able to absorb the additional electricity at present and its system up-gradation would go on until 2022-23 to fully take the additional supply.

The supply of LNG was available but on account of Article 158, only a limited quantity of LNG was being taken by KE. SSGC was providing a total of 250 - 290 MMCFD of gas including 75 - 100 MMCFD of LNG.

Meanwhile the Petroleum Division has made arrangements for supply of 80 percent of Pakistan domestic RFO production to KE to run its power plants. In addition, the federal government has also made arrangement for supply of 30,000 tons of RFO from storage of other power plant to immediately fulfill requirements of KE.

The spokesperson added that the federal cabinet also allowed for Pakistan State Oil to float a Gallop International Tender to purchase RFO for KE. The tender has already been published.

The federal cabinet also approved provision and allocation of 150 mmcfd of LNG for new power plants of KE, the construction of which would be completed by KE by next year in 2021.

The spokesperson said that all the above steps clearly indicate that the federal government has gone out of it's way to provide support to KE and the people of Karachi besides running the industries and businesses. It was unfortunate to note that KE did not made investment in the system up-gradation and modernization due to which it was facing difficulty at the time of peak demand. The federal government was ready to extend all available support for provision of uninterrupted power supply to the residents of Karachi.