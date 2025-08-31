Federal Govt reconstitutes NDRMF Board

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) The Federal government has reconstituted the National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) Board that will be effective for a period of three years.

The reconstitution of the Board has been announced through an official notification issued by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives here Sunday.

According to the notification, Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri, has been appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Federal Secretaries of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives; Economic Affairs Division; Finance Division; and the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination are the ex-officio members of the board.

Whereas, Dr. Faiz Muhammad Kakar and Dr. Muhammad Nadeem Javaid are the independent members of the Board.

Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri is Pakistan’s renowned social policy analyst and development practitioner. His leadership at Sustainable Development Policy Institute has been pivotal in shaping evidence-based policy making in Pakistan, particularly in areas of climate change adaptation and disaster preparedness.