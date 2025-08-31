Open Menu

Federal Govt Reconstitutes NDRMF Board

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Federal Govt reconstitutes NDRMF Board

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) The Federal government has reconstituted the National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) Board that will be effective for a period of three years.

The reconstitution of the Board has been announced through an official notification issued by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives here Sunday.

According to the notification, Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri, has been appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Federal Secretaries of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives; Economic Affairs Division; Finance Division; and the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination are the ex-officio members of the board.

Whereas, Dr. Faiz Muhammad Kakar and Dr. Muhammad Nadeem Javaid are the independent members of the Board.

Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri is Pakistan’s renowned social policy analyst and development practitioner. His leadership at Sustainable Development Policy Institute has been pivotal in shaping evidence-based policy making in Pakistan, particularly in areas of climate change adaptation and disaster preparedness.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

1 day ago
 Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

2 days ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

2 days ago
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic rel ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar

2 days ago
 HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

2 days ago
 Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Ma ..

Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"

2 days ago
 Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate c ..

Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges

2 days ago
 Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM ..

Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..

2 days ago
 Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating ..

Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan