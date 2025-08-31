Federal Govt Reconstitutes NDRMF Board
Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2025 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) The Federal government has reconstituted the National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) Board that will be effective for a period of three years.
The reconstitution of the Board has been announced through an official notification issued by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives here Sunday.
According to the notification, Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri, has been appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors.
Federal Secretaries of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives; Economic Affairs Division; Finance Division; and the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination are the ex-officio members of the board.
Whereas, Dr. Faiz Muhammad Kakar and Dr. Muhammad Nadeem Javaid are the independent members of the Board.
Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri is Pakistan’s renowned social policy analyst and development practitioner. His leadership at Sustainable Development Policy Institute has been pivotal in shaping evidence-based policy making in Pakistan, particularly in areas of climate change adaptation and disaster preparedness.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), Seerat curriculum vital for youth guidance, national unity; Sardar Yousaf2 minutes ago
-
PEC launches “One Person, One Tree” plantation drive2 minutes ago
-
Four day anti-polio drive in Rawalpindi district from Monday2 minutes ago
-
ICT Police seal illegal spas, sheesha cafés in Civic Center raid; nearly 70 men, women held2 minutes ago
-
Federal Govt reconstitutes NDRMF Board2 minutes ago
-
ICT Police constable martyred, colleague injured in Humak car accident2 minutes ago
-
Kotmomin grid station inaugurated2 minutes ago
-
Fading grandeur: Wazirbagh’s Mughal majesty lost in neglect2 minutes ago
-
Festive preparations for Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) illuminate streets, mosques across cities22 minutes ago
-
105 schools remain closed till Sept 632 minutes ago
-
ICT Police held two repeat offenders in PS Shehzad Town jurisdiction32 minutes ago
-
Minister appeals for comprehensive flood strategy to protect farmland & livelihoods42 minutes ago