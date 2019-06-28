Federal govt released Rs.505 bln to Sindh in FY2018-19: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah

The Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has said the Sindh government was utilizing all resources to control the locusts realizing the insects' potential of wreaking havoc to the agriculture sector of the province

Talking to the media in Bhit Shah, Matiari district, on Friday the CM told that the Federal government's Department of Plant Protection was immediately informed about the locusts attacked parts of Khairpur district earlier this month.

He recalled that the DPP was established by former Pakistan Peoples Party's Chairman and former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. "Bhutto had purchased 17 planes for the department out of which only 6 planes are available now," he said.

The CM informed that Sindh's Revenue Department, the district administrations and Sindh Agriculture Extension Department had been directed to take all steps to control the locusts.

Speaking about the budgetary releases from the center to the province, the CM said the federal government had released Rs.

505 billion to Sindh halting the release of Rs.140 from the province's share.

"Today is the last day for release of the remaining Rs.140 billion. And, I am not sure that the center would release the amount," Shah commented.

He informed that in fiscal 2017-18, the province spent Rs.205 billion under Annual Development Plan (ADP) projects adding that the sum remained Rs.110 billion in the outgoing fiscal 2018-19.

Earlier, the CM visited the locust affected areas and chaired a meeting to review the situation.

The Commissioner Hyderabad Division Muhammad Abbass Baloch briefed the CM about the invasion of locusts and damages caused to the crops in some districts of the division.

The Sindh Agriculture Minister Ismail Rahu, DIG Hyderabad Naeem Ahmed Shaikh and other officials accompanied the CM.

The CM during his visits to the affected areas also interacted with the farmers and asked about the locusts attack.