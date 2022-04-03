UrduPoint.com

Federal Govt Removes Punjab Governor Chaudhary Sarwar

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 03, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Deputy speaker of [provincial assembly] will be the acting governor in the meantime.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- April 3rd, 2022) The federal government on Sunday removed Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar.

The development took place as political tensions reach a pinnacle ahead of the vote on the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Taking to Twitter, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry made announcement of the government's decision.

Fawad Chaudhary said, "The announcement regarding new Punjab governor will be made later, while deputy speaker of [provincial assembly] will be the acting governor in the meantime,".

The sources said that Sarwar was sacked from his post on request of PML- Q leader and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhary Pervez Elahi.

The Sources said that Sarwar was allegedly running the campaign for Hamza Shehbaz in the election of the chief minister.

Pervez Elahi is contesting against Opposition's candidate, Hamza, for the coveted slot of the chief minister.

They said that Chaudhary Pervez Elahi directly complained to PM Imran Khan about Sarwar on a phone call after which the premier advised President Arif Alvi to remove the governor.

A panel of the chairman will chair today's provincial assembly session.

