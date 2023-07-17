Open Menu

Federal Govt Seeks Dismissal Of Petitions Challenging Military Court Trials

Muhammad Irfan Published July 17, 2023 | 10:37 PM

Federal Govt seeks dismissal of petitions challenging military court trials

The Federal Government on Monday prayed the Supreme Court to dismiss petitions seeking to challenge trials of civilians accused of various offences emanating from the events of May 9

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :The Federal Government on Monday prayed the Supreme Court to dismiss petitions seeking to challenge trials of civilians accused of various offences emanating from the events of May 9.

The government, in its concise statement, stated that violence against military and vandalism of army installations was a direct attack on the national security of Pakistan, and was, therefore, prejudicial to security, interests and defence of Pakistan.

It said the May 9 events, which were neither localised nor isolated, indicated a premeditated and intentional attempt to undermine the country's armed forces and inhibit its internal security.

The total damage incurred on the day was Rs 2,539.19 million, including a loss of Rs 1,982.95 million to military establishments, equipment and vehicles, the government added.

It further stated that while some of the first information reports (FIRs) registered against the suspects did not explicitly mention provisions of the Army Act, the Supreme Court had previously held that the contents of the FIR and not the mentioning of a particular statutory provision determined the nature of the offences made out.

The federal government further argued that the petitions against the military trial of civilians were not maintainable before the apex court in its original jurisdiction under Article 184(3) of the Constitution. Article 184(3) of the Constitution sets out the SC's original jurisdiction and enables it to assume jurisdiction in matters involving a question of public importance with reference to the enforcement of any of the fundamental rights of Pakistan's citizens, it added.

The government said that the challenges raised in the plea could only be heard by the high courts in their original constitutional jurisdiction under Article 199.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Supreme Court Army Vehicles May FIR From Government Million Court

Recent Stories

Meeting reviews security plan, arrangements for Mu ..

Meeting reviews security plan, arrangements for Muharram

26 seconds ago
 Call for including transgender, PWDs in democratic ..

Call for including transgender, PWDs in democratic process

27 seconds ago
 Joint Coordination Staff Available for Discussions ..

Joint Coordination Staff Available for Discussions on Grain Deal, Held Meetings ..

29 seconds ago
 Road Span on Crimean Bridge Destroyed, Railway Tra ..

Road Span on Crimean Bridge Destroyed, Railway Track Damaged - Russian Official

6 minutes ago
 UN Says Civilian Infrastructure Must Be Protected ..

UN Says Civilian Infrastructure Must Be Protected Amidst Attack on Crimean Bridg ..

6 minutes ago
 Crimean Bridge Attack Senseless From Military Poin ..

Crimean Bridge Attack Senseless From Military Point of View - Putin

6 minutes ago
Govt ensuring provision of basic facilities to bac ..

Govt ensuring provision of basic facilities to backward areas of Balochistan: Go ..

6 minutes ago
 AD&SJ awards life imprisonment to two accused

AD&SJ awards life imprisonment to two accused

6 minutes ago
 Masses bearing brunt of economic destruction broug ..

Masses bearing brunt of economic destruction brought by 'project Imran' : Marriy ..

12 minutes ago
 Ukraine Civilians, Children Will Die for Years Fro ..

Ukraine Civilians, Children Will Die for Years From US Cluster Bombs - Peace Act ..

13 minutes ago
 Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover mainpuri, ..

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover mainpuri, raw material

13 minutes ago
 Senator Talha attends Hazara Journalists Associati ..

Senator Talha attends Hazara Journalists Association's oath-taking ceremony, emp ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan