Federal Govt Seeks Ulema’s Help, Indicates To Hold Talks To Defuse Tense Situation

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 01:07 PM

Federal govt seeks Ulema’s help, indicates to hold talks to defuse tense situation

The Sources say that federal minister for religious affairs and other senior ministers will contact prominent scholars for talks to resolve the matters.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 19th, 2021) The Federal government has decided to take help from the prominent Ulema (religious scholars) to defuse tension with a religious group and has indicated to hold talks, the sources say.

The sources say that consultation at high level is continuing as how the matters with the protesting group could be taken under control. They say that the federal minister for religious affairs and other ministers will start contact with religious scholars, so the efforts could be made behind the scene to handle the current situation.

A local tv also confirmed that the federal government was holding consultation on the matter.

“The government authorities are finally thinking “talks option” to get of this matter and is seeking help of the prominent religious scholars,” an Official seeking anonymity says. He says the negotiation is now the best option of the government authorities.

However, he says, the government will take the legal discourse where it feels the situation has turned a bit tense.

“The strategy to deal with this matter depends upon the situation,” says the officer.

It may be mentioned here that security is high alert in Islamabad as heavy contingents of police and Rangers have been deployed there.

