Federal Govt Spending Funds To Uplift Sindh's People Directly: Asad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 hours ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 09:20 PM

Federal Govt spending funds to uplift Sindh's people directly: Asad

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Sunday categorically said the Federal government was spending public money for the welfare of Sindh's people directly.

"I think Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah is not only confused but unable to distinguish between the people of Sindh and his government," he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the funds that had gone from the Centre to Sindh in the past had not utilized by the provincial government properly for the development and progress of the province and its masses.

Umar reminded everyone that Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced, after coming into power, two "historic" development packages which covered urban areas as well as rural areas of Sindh.

He said the federal government was spending funds through National Disaster Management Authority for cleansing and dredging the Nullahs of Karachi Metropolitan city.

He claimed that the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) had not constructed a single motorway in the province for better networking and connectivity during its tenures.

