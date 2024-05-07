Federal Govt Stands With Balochistan For Its Development: Naqvi
Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2024 | 11:49 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday said that the role of Balochistan in the country's journey of development and prosperity could not be ignored.
The Federal Government stood with the provincial government to achieve the goals of sustainable development in the province, he said during a meeting with Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti.
They discussed the law and order situation in Balochistan and other important issues including matters of mutual interest.
The Interior Minister said that improvement of the law and order situation was top priority of Federal Government.
Assuring all-out cooperation in that regard, he said all resources would be utilized to maintain peace in Balochistan.
Chief Minister said that all available resources were being used by the provincial government to improve law and order in the province. By maintaining the state writ, the lives and properties of the people could be secured, he added.
All security agencies were proactive in tackling security challenges through coordination, he said.
Provincial Home Minister Mir Zia Longo and Interior Secretary Khurram Agha were also present in the meeting.
