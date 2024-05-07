Open Menu

Federal Govt Stands With Balochistan For Its Development: Naqvi

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2024 | 11:49 PM

Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday said that the role of Balochistan in the country's journey of development and prosperity could not be ignored

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday said that the role of Balochistan in the country's journey of development and prosperity could not be ignored.

The Federal Government stood with the provincial government to achieve the goals of sustainable development in the province, he said during a meeting with Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti.

They discussed the law and order situation in Balochistan and other important issues including matters of mutual interest.

The Interior Minister said that improvement of the law and order situation was top priority of Federal Government.

Assuring all-out cooperation in that regard, he said all resources would be utilized to maintain peace in Balochistan.

Chief Minister said that all available resources were being used by the provincial government to improve law and order in the province. By maintaining the state writ, the lives and properties of the people could be secured, he added.

All security agencies were proactive in tackling security challenges through coordination, he said.

Provincial Home Minister Mir Zia Longo and Interior Secretary Khurram Agha were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Law And Order Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed All Government Top

Recent Stories

Delegation of international investors meets Financ ..

Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister

1 hour ago
 UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minist ..

UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minister of Pakistan over passing of ..

2 hours ago
 ECC approves to enhance  wheat procurement target ..

ECC approves to enhance  wheat procurement targets

1 hour ago
 UN urges Israel to 'stop escalation' as tanks ente ..

UN urges Israel to 'stop escalation' as tanks enter Gaza's Rafah city

1 hour ago
 EU stumps up $125 mn for Yemen after aid groups' p ..

EU stumps up $125 mn for Yemen after aid groups' plea

1 hour ago
 Governor Tessori condemns May 9 riots, calls it a ..

Governor Tessori condemns May 9 riots, calls it a 'pre-planned conspiracy'

1 hour ago
PM condoles with UAE President over Sheikh Tahnoun ..

PM condoles with UAE President over Sheikh Tahnoun’s death

1 hour ago
 Milan nets Giro 4th stage, Pogacar retains lead

Milan nets Giro 4th stage, Pogacar retains lead

1 hour ago
 UBS back in profit after Credit Suisse takeover lo ..

UBS back in profit after Credit Suisse takeover losses

1 hour ago
 Asiya Gul lauds Shafaat's services as DG LG

Asiya Gul lauds Shafaat's services as DG LG

1 hour ago
 President for dialogue with all political forces i ..

President for dialogue with all political forces in Balochistan

3 hours ago
 Supreme Court adjourns IHC judges letter case

Supreme Court adjourns IHC judges letter case

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan