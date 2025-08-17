Federal Govt stands with floods victims of KP: Engr Muqam

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister Engr Amir Muqam here on Sunday expressed sympathy with flood victims of Shangla.

"There has been a significant loss of life and property due to the flood in Shangla," said Engineer Amir Muqam while speaking with flood victims here.

He delivered message of condolences from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to the people of Shangla.

"The federal government stands with the flood victims," said Engineer Amir Muqam

He said farmers' crops, vehicles, and household items were swept away by the floodwaters and dozens of villages have been cut off from Tehsil Puran and Alpuri due to the flood.

"Several bridges and roads in Shangla have been washed away by the floodwaters," said Engineer Amir Muqam, adding the performance of the provincial government and district administration is disappointing.

"Even after three days, the connection of Shangla with other districts has not been restored," said Amir Muqam.

"If the KP government does not restore the roads, I will personally have them opened at my own expense," said Engr Amir Muqam.

He promised full cooperation from the federal government.

"Power restoration in flood-affected areas will be possible soon," he said, adding provincial relief amount for flood victims is set at Rs 1 million, with a proposal to double it.

District government instructed to restore roads to mountainous areas by evening and announced to open roads using its machinery.

The Chief Minister has promised full compensation for the damages.

"If the provincial government fails, the federal government will step in to help," concluded Engineer Amir Muqam.