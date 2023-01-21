UrduPoint.com

Federal Govt. Starts Developmental Schemes In Lora Circle To Facilitate Masses: Murtaza Abbasi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Federal govt. starts developmental schemes in Lora circle to facilitate masses: Murtaza Abbasi

LORA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi Friday while chairing a meeting of the Tehsil councilors Lora said that we have started many developmental schemes worth millions of rupees in Lora circle to facilitate the masses.

He further said that the government is taking strict measures to reestablish the economic activities which were destroyed by the PTI-led government and now the issues of the masses would be resolved at their doorstep.

While talking about elections for Tehsil Lora, the minister said that our workers and member Tehsil councils have refused bribes and other incentives for the elections and they are loyal and committed to the PML-N.

Murtaza Javed Abbassi on 25th January PML-N's candidate for the presiding for Tehsil Lora would win with a majority and would prove that Pakistan Muslim League-N is the favourit party of the masses in the region.

Earlier, Tehsil chairman Lora Iftikhar Abbassi gave a detailed briefing about the current position for the election which would be held on 25th of January 2023.

