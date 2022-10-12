Federal govt striving hard to provide maximum relief to masses: Talal Chaudhry

Former state minister/central leader Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Muhammad Talal Chaudhry on Wednesday said the federal government was striving hard to provide maximum relief to the masses

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Former state minister/central leader Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Muhammad Talal Chaudhry on Wednesday said the Federal government was striving hard to provide maximum relief to the masses.

Addressing a press conference at his residence here, he said the PML-N government always served the masses by initiating development projects for the welfare and betterment of general public.

During previous tenure, the PML-N government had not only ended electricity load shedding but also weeded out terrorism in addition to putting Pakistan on road to progress and prosperity. It also launched China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which was a game changer, he said and added that this project could make Pakistan a strong economy in the Asia but unfortunately PTI's government stopped the pace of national progress and prosperity.

He said the PML-N was a true political party and its supremo Nawaz Sharif always preferred public welfare and betterment agenda due to which he was liked very much among the masses.

On other hand, PTI Chief Imran Khan grasped powers with the help of foreign funding.

His conspiracy was exposed and now he was trying to seek "NRO" in foreign funding, Tosha Khan, Gogi and Pinky corruption cases but he would not be granted any "NRO" rather he would be made accountable in these cases strictly in accordance with the law.

He alleged that Imran Khan had installed secret cameras to make videos of his opponents but now these cameras were exposing his own face.

He said that Imran Khan adopted double standard. On one hand he claimed to transform Pakistan into an Islamic welfare state but on other hand he took steps for his vested interests.

He said that Imran Khan was trying to intimidate the government through his so-called long march calls but he should remember that he would not succeed in his nefarious designs as people would totally reject his call.

He said that Hamza Shehbaz had made flour available at Rs.40 per kg within 2.5 months in Punjab in addition to free electricity up to 200 units for the masses when he was chief minister in the province but when Pervaiz Elahi became chief minister, he deprived the people of these facilities.