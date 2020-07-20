UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Govt Submits Report In Coronavirus Suo Moto Notice Case

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 07:07 PM

Federal govt submits report in coronavirus suo moto notice case

The federal government Monday submitted its progress report in coronavirus suo moto notice case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The federal government Monday submitted its progress report in coronavirus suo moto notice case. A five-member larger bench of the court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed would hear the case on Tuesday.

The report stated that in the wake of the Supreme Court direction, the federal government had announced one extra salary on running basic to the health workers with effect from March 01 to June 30 to the extent of ICT. Secretary Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination chaired a meeting at the level of NCOC with each provincial secretary regarding the incentive to frontline COVID-19 health workers, it added. However, a uniform consensus could not be reached and the provinces committed to come up with compliance of orders of the court, the report added.

The report stated that the federal government so far had distributed PPEs to all the COVID-19 workers within ICT and to the provinces and the federal areas for their protection, in addition to what the provinces had procured at their own for the safety of health workers.

The PPEs guidelines had been issued by the federal government for health care workers of provincial and federal areas for onward transmission to the concerned health workers, the report added.

The report stated that the Secretary, M/o NHSRC on the direction of Supreme Court against unscrupulous elements hoarding and overpricing of life saving drugs and equipment wrote letters to all Provincial Chief Secretaries and Federal Areas (GB/AJK and Chief Commissioner ICT). The response on the above GB, AJK & ICT was placed and the provinces would submit their own reports individually.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Supreme Court Drugs Progress Azad Jammu And Kashmir March June All From Government Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SC says NAB failed to prove Khawaja Brothers’ ow ..

6 minutes ago

UAE’s success in launching first Arab probe to M ..

23 minutes ago

Former High Court judge disqualifies BoG member Na ..

24 minutes ago

EU Leaders 'Not There Yet' on Agreeing COVID-19 Re ..

23 seconds ago

Fawad terms opposition APC 'halwa' party

25 seconds ago

Bernal returns to Europe and eyes Tour de France

27 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.