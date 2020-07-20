Federal govt submits report in coronavirus suo moto notice case

The federal government Monday submitted its progress report in coronavirus suo moto notice case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The federal government Monday submitted its progress report in coronavirus suo moto notice case. A five-member larger bench of the court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed would hear the case on Tuesday.

The report stated that in the wake of the Supreme Court direction, the federal government had announced one extra salary on running basic to the health workers with effect from March 01 to June 30 to the extent of ICT. Secretary Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination chaired a meeting at the level of NCOC with each provincial secretary regarding the incentive to frontline COVID-19 health workers, it added. However, a uniform consensus could not be reached and the provinces committed to come up with compliance of orders of the court, the report added.

The report stated that the federal government so far had distributed PPEs to all the COVID-19 workers within ICT and to the provinces and the federal areas for their protection, in addition to what the provinces had procured at their own for the safety of health workers.

The PPEs guidelines had been issued by the federal government for health care workers of provincial and federal areas for onward transmission to the concerned health workers, the report added.

The report stated that the Secretary, M/o NHSRC on the direction of Supreme Court against unscrupulous elements hoarding and overpricing of life saving drugs and equipment wrote letters to all Provincial Chief Secretaries and Federal Areas (GB/AJK and Chief Commissioner ICT). The response on the above GB, AJK & ICT was placed and the provinces would submit their own reports individually.